UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Capable Of Producing 3rd-Generation Satellite Carriers - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Iran Capable of Producing 3rd-Generation Satellite Carriers - Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Iran is now capable of producing third-generation satellite carriers, Morteza Barari, the head of the Iran Space Agency (ISA), said on Thursday.

On Monday, the official said that Tehran was planning to launch its Zafar satellite into orbit in the near future.

"Today, we have been able to attain the technology of the third generation of satellite carriers named Sarir," Barari told Fars news Agency.

Barari added that Iranian scientists and researchers had made great strides in the areas of space and aviation.

In January, Iran failed to launch several satellites into orbit. Several Western countries have condemned its space initiatives, claiming that they violate the UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The United States insists that the document forbids Iran to launch rockets, while Russia says that the resolution's precise phrasing simply urges Tehran to refrain from doing so.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology United Nations Iran Russia Tehran United States January From Satellites

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Germany Confirms 13th Case of Coronavirus - Bavari ..

23 minutes ago

Progress Made in Libya Ceasefire Talks But Opinion ..

23 minutes ago

Italy's Veneto May Lose $1Bln in Tourism Income Am ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.