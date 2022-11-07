UrduPoint.com

Iran Deprived Of Stable Internet, International Internet Platforms - IT Trade Union

Daniyal Sohail Published November 07, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Iran has no stable Internet and cannot rely on international Internet platforms, Keyvan Jamebozorg, a board member of the Tehran IT Trade Union Organization, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Iran has no stable internet and cannot rely on international Internet platforms, Keyvan Jamebozorg, a board member of the Tehran IT Trade Union Organization, said on Monday.

"There is no what can be called the Internet in Iran right now. There is a warped, unstable network. And the authorities said directly that we should not rely on the smooth operation of international platforms," Jamebozorg said in an interview with Iranian news portal Entekhab.ir.

Jamebozorg also said that the digital economy, being wider than online business, has important potential as a driving force for the development of other areas of the economy, as well as social and cultural spheres of the country, thus, the lack of free access to the Internet and international platforms will make the national network ineffective.

The network without a stable Internet and free access to it for people and businesses will be useless, Jamebozorg added.

In late September, Iranian media reported that Tehran restricted access to the Internet in response to protests that erupted across the country following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini detained by the country's morality police.

