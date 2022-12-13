UrduPoint.com

Iran Develops Engines Capable Of Lifting Cargoes To Low Earth Orbit -National Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published December 13, 2022 | 10:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Iranian specialists have developed solid and liquid fuel engines for space rockets, which can lift cargoes up to 200 kilograms (440 Pounds) to Low Earth Orbit to an altitude of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), Iranian Space Agency chief Hassan Salarieh said on Tuesday.

"Iran has developed the ability to produce solid and liquid fuel engines capable of lifting cargoes up to 200 kilograms to an altitude of 500 kilometers and orbiting light satellites for remote sensing and telecommunications," Salarieh said at the opening ceremony of the Iran International Airshow as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The 11th Iran International Airshow is held on the Kish Island in the Persian Gulf from December 13 to 16. The four-day air show is billed as a regional platform for the aerospace and defense industry.

