UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Failed To Put Zafar Satellite Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:30 AM

Iran Failed to Put Zafar Satellite Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Iran was unable to launch the Zafar remote sensing satellite into orbit with the Simorgh launch vehicle, the country's defense ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said Sunday.

"The launch vehicle successfully launched the Zafar satellite into space, but the rocket could not gain the necessary speed to put it into orbit. Necessary optimization work will be carried out for the next launch," Hosseini said in a statement.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Jawad Azari Jahromi, who oversees the satellite's development, admitted that the launch failed.

"Today 'Zafar' satellite launch failed.

Like many scientific projects, Failure happened," the minister wrote on Twitter, listing the failed launches of other launch vehicles, including Russia's Proton-M.

In the previous attempt in January 2019, Iran failed to launch several satellites into orbit. That attempt was condemned by a number of Western countries, which believe that the actions of Iran do not comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The United States and several other countries believe that the resolution prohibits Iran from launching rockets. Russia drew attention to the fact that the exact wording contains only a relevant appeal.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology United Nations Iran Russia Twitter Vehicles Vehicle United States January Sunday 2019 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

2 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

3 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

3 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.