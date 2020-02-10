Iran Intends to Continue Cooperation With Russia in Space - Ambassador

Iran intends to continue cooperation with Russia in the space industry, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik

"Iran is making enormous efforts in launching satellites. Regarding yesterday's launch, it was not successful. But I would like to say that our will is much more decisive, and we will continue our efforts in this direction.

I must note that we are cooperating with Russia in areas such as space matters, on the issue of satellite launches and we continue this cooperation," the ambassador said.

Jalili added that he assesses this cooperation as "very good."

Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Mohammad Jawad Azari Jahromi has said Iran will attempt to launch the Zafar satellite again in May-June of this year after an unsuccessful launch attempt aboard the Simorgh launch vehicle on Sunday.