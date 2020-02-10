UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Intends To Continue Cooperation With Russia In Space - Ambassador

Daniyal Sohail 51 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:12 PM

Iran Intends to Continue Cooperation With Russia in Space - Ambassador

Iran intends to continue cooperation with Russia in the space industry, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Iran intends to continue cooperation with Russia in the space industry, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

"Iran is making enormous efforts in launching satellites. Regarding yesterday's launch, it was not successful. But I would like to say that our will is much more decisive, and we will continue our efforts in this direction.

I must note that we are cooperating with Russia in areas such as space matters, on the issue of satellite launches and we continue this cooperation," the ambassador said.

Jalili added that he assesses this cooperation as "very good."

Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Mohammad Jawad Azari Jahromi has said Iran will attempt to launch the Zafar satellite again in May-June of this year after an unsuccessful launch attempt aboard the Simorgh launch vehicle on Sunday.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Vehicle Sunday Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Merkel 'heir' gives up on 2021 candidacy: party so ..

54 seconds ago

European stock lose ground at open

55 seconds ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) se ..

57 seconds ago

Japan reports 150 coronavirus cases

58 seconds ago

CIS Observer Mission Assesses Azerbaijan's Parliam ..

14 minutes ago

A Pakistani Abdul Zahir Hamad and his wife Mauriti ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.