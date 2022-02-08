UrduPoint.com

Iran Interested In Joint Space Projects With Russia - Ambassador To Tehran

Daniyal Sohail Published February 08, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Iran Interested in Joint Space Projects With Russia - Ambassador to Tehran

Tehran is interested in joint space projects with Moscow and counts on Russia's potential in this area, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Tehran is interested in joint space projects with Moscow and counts on Russia's potential in this area, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for cooperation in space exploration, Iran is showing interest in implementing joint projects, counting on the potential of Russia as a leading space power," Dzhagaryan said.

The diplomat added that such cooperation is possible, but with strict compliance with Russia's international obligations under the existing nonproliferation regimes.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Tehran

Recent Stories

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID case ..

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID cases

1 minute ago
 Electric vehicles potential lifeline for Australia ..

Electric vehicles potential lifeline for Australian manufacturing industry: repo ..

1 minute ago
 PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return ..

Tourism group TUI books big loss but guests return

9 minutes ago
 Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 ..

Malaysia registers lower unemployment rate of 4.2 pct in December

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>