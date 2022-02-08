Iran Interested in Joint Space Projects With Russia - Ambassador to Tehran

Tehran is interested in joint space projects with Moscow and counts on Russia's potential in this area, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Tehran is interested in joint space projects with Moscow and counts on Russia's potential in this area, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for cooperation in space exploration, Iran is showing interest in implementing joint projects, counting on the potential of Russia as a leading space power," Dzhagaryan said.

The diplomat added that such cooperation is possible, but with strict compliance with Russia's international obligations under the existing nonproliferation regimes.