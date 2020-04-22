Iran Launches Into Space, Places Into Orbit First Military Satellite - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Iran has successfully placed into orbit its first military satellite, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The satellite called Noor (Light) was placed into an orbit located 425 kilometers (624 miles) above the Earth's surface by a two-stage carrier Qassed (Envoy).

The launch was conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.