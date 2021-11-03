UrduPoint.com

Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records Of 290,000 Israeli Patients - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 47 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:18 PM

Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients - Reports

Iran-linked Black Shadow hacking group uploaded the directory from Israel's Machon Mor medical institute with personal information, appointments and test results of over 290,000 patients on Tuesday night, after leaking the database of an LGBTQ dating website earlier in the day, according to the media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Iran-linked Black Shadow hacking group uploaded the directory from Israel's Machon Mor medical institute with personal information, appointments and test results of over 290,000 patients on Tuesday night, after leaking the database of an LGBTQ dating website earlier in the day, according to the media.

Earlier on Tuesday, Black Shadow uploaded to a Telegram channel the database of user information from the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, including the users' Names, locations and even HIV status, after the service refused to pay a ransom of $1 million in digital Currency to prevent the leak of information.

The database from Machon Mor medical institute released later on Tuesday includes information on medical treatments, appointments, test results and vaccinations of about 290,000 patients of the medical center, according to the Times of Israel.

Head of the Israel Internet Association Yoram Hacohen described the recent attacks to the newspaper as "one of the most serious attacks on privacy that Israel has ever seen," adding that "Israeli citizens are experiencing cyber terrorism.

.. This is terrorism in every sense and the focus now must be on minimizing the damage and suppressing the distribution of the information as much as possible."

Hacohen told the Times of Israel that Telegram was partially responsible for the leak of the data for not limiting the spread of the private information, stressing the importance of legal and technological action by Israel to remove damaging information online.

On Friday, the Black Shadow group hacked the Israeli internet hosting company, CyberServe, taking down its servers and a number of sites, including the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, as well as the websites of tourism company Pegasus, public transportation company Dan and children's museum Kavim.

These cyberattacks by Iran-linked hackers come a week after an unclaimed cyberattack crippled Iran's gas distribution system on October 26, which Iran has blamed on Israel and the United States.

Related Topics

Internet Israel Iran Company United States October Gas Media From Million Hacking

Recent Stories

PM to announce historic relief package today

PM to announce historic relief package today

5 minutes ago
 Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

46 seconds ago
 Textile exports on rise due to PTI government's in ..

Textile exports on rise due to PTI government's incentives: Farrukh

52 seconds ago
 Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

4 minutes ago
 London killings spark surge in women's self-defenc ..

London killings spark surge in women's self-defence classes

4 minutes ago
 Duterte orders military to bypass vaccine 'gridloc ..

Duterte orders military to bypass vaccine 'gridlock'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.