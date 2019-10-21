Iran Plans to Discuss With Russia Possibility to Send Its Astronaut to ISS - Space Agency

Tehran plans to discuss with Russia the possibility to send an Iranian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS), the head of the Iranian Space Agency, Morteza Barari, said in an interview with Mehr news agency

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi has said that Iran intends to send an astronaut to space, noting that foreign assistance will be needed.

"In order to send an astronaut explorer [to the ISS], we should launch negotiations with Russia. There are many explorers from different countries at the ISS. We are also primed at studying the possibility to send an astronaut to the space station in cooperation with other nations, for example Russia," Barari said.