Iran Plans To Launch Several Satellites In Near Future - Reports

Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:13 PM

Iran Plans to Launch Several Satellites in Near Future - Reports

Iran is planning to launch several satellites into orbit in the near future, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday, citing the country's space program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Iran is planning to launch several satellites into orbit in the near future, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday, citing the country's space program.

According to the agency, Iran is concluding the manufacture of four communication satellites. The production of three remote sensing satellites is currently underway as well.

The communication satellites will be launched into low earth orbit, while the remote sensing satellites will be launched into sun-synchronous orbit.

The launch is scheduled to take place before the government of President Hassan Rouhani finishes its term.

Iran will hold its presidential elections on June 18. Rouhani will not be able to run again as this is his second term in office. Nevertheless, the government will continue functioning until a new president has been sworn into office this August.

