Iran Responds To French 'Meddling' After Failed Satellite Launch

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:04 PM

Iran Responds to French 'Meddling' After Failed Satellite Launch

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has rejected France's criticism of the national space program as "meddling" after Paris said the recent satellite launch was in breach of a UN resolution

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has rejected France's criticism of the national space program as "meddling" after Paris said the recent satellite launch was in breach of a UN resolution.

Iran fired off the Zafar 1 satellite atop a Simorgh rocket on Sunday, which failed to reach the orbit. France said the launch employed ballistic missile technologies in what it sees as a violation of the 2015 resolution that calls on Iran not to develop nuclear-capable weapons.

"Iran's defense policy has nothing to do with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 because Iranian rockets are not nuclear-capable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote on Telegram.

He said Iran reserved the right to develop the space program. Communications Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said Monday the country had more "great Iranian satellites" to launch. The next attempt to put a satellite into orbit may take place in May or June, he added.

