Iran Says Downing US Drone Meant to Show Technical Capability Not Missile Power - Reports

Iran's chairman of the central committee for commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week, Bahman Kargar, said on Wednesday that by shooting down the US drone, Tehran was showing its technical capability rather than its missile power, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Iran 's chairman of the central committee for commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week, Bahman Kargar, said on Wednesday that by shooting down the US drone Tehran was showing its technical capability rather than its missile power, local media reported.

In June, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, where tensions have been escalating recently amid Iranian-US confrontation. Washington said that the drone had been downed in neutral airspace.

According to Kargar, as cited by Iranian Mehr news agency, IRGC's successful downing of the US drone astonished the international community as they underestimated Tehran's technical capabilities.

Kargar additionally forewarned any other potential trespassers that their equipment would suffer the same fate as the US drone should they violate Iran's borders.

The relations between Tehran and Washington have been particularly tense recently, being aggravated not only by the Iran nuclear deal but also the situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas, where several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin over the past couple of months. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has firmly denied any involvement.