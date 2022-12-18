Iran to Launch at Least 2 Homegrown Nahid Satellites by Spring 2023 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Iran will put into orbit at least two domestically-produced satellites, Nahid-1 and Nahid-2, by the spring of 2023, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour said on Sunday.

"By the end of this year (Iran celebrates new year on March 21) at least two satellites will be launched into space, there are also some other satellites on the way... Two satellites are being prepared (Nahid-1 and Nahid-2). Hopefully, by the end of the year they will be launched into space," Zarepour was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Both are homegrown satellites. Nahid-2 has telecommunications equipment as well as an engine for orbital maneuvers. Nahid-2 is considered an important advancement in Iran's orbital spacecraft production.