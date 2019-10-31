UrduPoint.com
Iran To Launch New Satellites Before March 20 - Communications Minister

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Iran plans to have new satellites launched into Earth's orbit by the end of this Iranian calendar year, which falls on March 19, Communications Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said on Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Iran plans to have new satellites launched into Earth's orbit by the end of this Iranian Calendar year, which falls on March 19, Communications Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said on Thursday.

"We are planning to launch new satellites this year," Jahromi said on the sidelines of the Smart City Expo in Qatar.

In August, Western media reported the explosion of an Iranian carrier rocket during a launch from the Imam Khomeini Space Center. The Iranian authorities denied the reports.

Several countries, including the United States, are concerned with Tehran's rocket launches, claiming that they allegedly violate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Iran to refrain from developing ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The Iranian Foreign Ministry insists that the rocket launches do not violate the resolution.

