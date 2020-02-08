Iran to Send Zafar Satellite Into Space on Sunday - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Iran plans to launch the Zafar satellite into orbit on February 9, Iranian news portal YJC reported on Saturday, citing a senior official at the Iranian Space Agency.

On Friday, Iranian Defense Ministry said that the Zafar satellite and the Simorgh launch vehicle had been prepared for launch from the Imam Khomeini Space Center, Iran will launch the spacecraft as soon as possible.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Jawad Azari Jahromi said on Monday that Tehran expected to launch the Zafar satellite into orbit before Saturday.

In the previous attempt in January 2019, Iran failed to launch several satellites into orbit. That attempt was condemned by a number of Western countries, which believe that the actions of Iran do not comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The United States and several other countries believe that the resolution prohibits Iran from launching rockets. Russia drew attention to the fact that the exact wording contains only a relevant appeal.