UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Send Zafar Satellite Into Space On Sunday - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 14 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:20 PM

Iran to Send Zafar Satellite Into Space on Sunday - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Iran plans to launch the Zafar satellite into orbit on February 9, Iranian news portal YJC reported on Saturday, citing a senior official at the Iranian Space Agency.

On Friday, Iranian Defense Ministry said that the Zafar satellite and the Simorgh launch vehicle had been prepared for launch from the Imam Khomeini Space Center, Iran will launch the spacecraft as soon as possible.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Jawad Azari Jahromi said on Monday that Tehran expected to launch the Zafar satellite into orbit before Saturday.

In the previous attempt in January 2019, Iran failed to launch several satellites into orbit. That attempt was condemned by a number of Western countries, which believe that the actions of Iran do not comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The United States and several other countries believe that the resolution prohibits Iran from launching rockets. Russia drew attention to the fact that the exact wording contains only a relevant appeal.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology United Nations Iran Russia Vehicle Tehran United States January February 2019 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.