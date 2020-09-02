Iran Unveils New Domestic Radar System - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Iranian Air Defense Force on Wednesday showcased a new domestically-developed radar system, the Mehr news agency reported.

The Kashef-99 system, developed by the Air Defense Force's Modern Technologies Research Center, is a 3D phased-array mobile radar, capable of detecting so-called micro aerial vehicles, according to the news agency.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Air Defense Force Brig. Gen. Alireza Sabahifard, who also announced over two dozen military achievements.

Tehran has been trying to strengthen its domestic military industries since the 80s but these initiatives were spurred by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, containing restrictions on Iran buying and selling arms. The restrictions are set to expire on October 18, with the United States actively trying to extend them.