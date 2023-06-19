UrduPoint.com

Iran, Uzbekistan Sign Cooperation Agreements On Trade, Technology, Health Care - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published June 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi have signed 10 documents on cooperation in trade, logistics, health care, innovation technology, agriculture and insurance, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.

The agreements also include the provisions on possible establishment of free trade zones, the reports said.

The Uzbek president is paying an official visit to Tehran on Sunday to discuss the development of the Uzbek-Iranian relations and exchange views on the issues of regional agenda, according to the leader's office. Mirziyoyev is also set to hold a meeting with Iranian supreme religious leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

