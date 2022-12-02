Iran Wants to Deepen Technology Cooperation With Russia - Vice Oil Minister

Iran wants to develop and strengthen technology cooperation with Russia, Iranian Vice Minister of Petroleum Azim Kalantariasl said on Friday

SAINT-PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) - Iran wants to develop and strengthen technology cooperation with Russia, Iranian Vice Minister of Petroleum Azim Kalantariasl said on Friday.

"We have long-standing cooperation (with Russia), which has its history, and we are happy that now we have an opportunity to not only develop this cooperation but also to strengthen it.

This goes for our work in the sphere of science research and technology development," he told journalists.

On November 29, media reported that Iranian car assembling company Kerman Motors was looking into ways to enter the Russian market.

Russia and Iran have recently boosted their cooperation in a number of areas. Western media have been reporting that Iran was supplying air drones to the Russian army in Ukraine, though both Russia and Iran did not confirm these reports officially.