Iranian Authorities Installing Smart Cameras To Identify Unveiled Women - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published April 09, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Iranian Authorities Installing Smart Cameras to Identify Unveiled Women - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Iranian authorities have started installing smart cameras in public places to identify women violating the country's hijab law in a move appearing as a crackdown on possible resistance against the country's strict dress code in the wake of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini last fall, Iranian media have reported, citing the police.

Unveiled women detected by the cameras will receive warning notifications with detailed time and place they had violated the hijab law, the Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. Women who break the law may reportedly be fined or arrested.

This past Monday, Iran's Ministry of Science, Research and Technology said that Iranian universities would not provide educational services to female students refusing to cover their head.

The move comes amid anti-government protests across Iran associated with Amini's death.

In September 2022, the 22-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances after being apprehended by the so-called Guidance Patrol, functioning as a morality police, for not wearing a hijab according to national standards. The protesters accused the authorities of causing the young woman's death by lethally injuring her while she was under arrest, and women massively posted videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The Iranian government has accused Western countries of encouraging the protesters in an act of interference in Iran's domestic affairs.

Iranian women have been legally obligated to cover their hair with a hijab since the 1979 Islamic Revolution introduced strict requirements related to the religious law and the Islamic dress code.

