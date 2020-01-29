Iranian Carrier Rocket All Set for Orbital Satellite Launch - Tech Minister

A carrier rocket to lift an Iranian satellite into space has been deployed at the launching ground, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A carrier rocket to lift an Iranian satellite into space has been deployed at the launching ground, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday.

"The 'Simorgh' [carrier rocket] has been deployed at the [launching] site.

With over 80 tonnes in weight, it will lift the 'Zafar' [satellite] 530 kilometers (330 miles) above the Earth. The entire operation from the beginning to the end will last for eight minutes," the Iranian minister said on Twitter.

According to his earlier communication, Iran had six satellites set for a space launch after a series of failed attempts last year.

The majority of the international community opposes Iran's satellite launches, considering them a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which prohibits Tehran from launching rockets.