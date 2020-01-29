UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Carrier Rocket All Set For Orbital Satellite Launch - Tech Minister

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:33 PM

Iranian Carrier Rocket All Set for Orbital Satellite Launch - Tech Minister

A carrier rocket to lift an Iranian satellite into space has been deployed at the launching ground, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A carrier rocket to lift an Iranian satellite into space has been deployed at the launching ground, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday.

"The 'Simorgh' [carrier rocket] has been deployed at the [launching] site.

With over 80 tonnes in weight, it will lift the 'Zafar' [satellite] 530 kilometers (330 miles) above the Earth. The entire operation from the beginning to the end will last for eight minutes," the Iranian minister said on Twitter.

According to his earlier communication, Iran had six satellites set for a space launch after a series of failed attempts last year.

The majority of the international community opposes Iran's satellite launches, considering them a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which prohibits Tehran from launching rockets.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology United Nations Iran Twitter Tehran SITE From Weight Satellites

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

5 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 January 2020

20 minutes ago

Balochistan Chief Minister calls on Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Police fail to control crimes

2 minutes ago

UN Ships 6 Tons of Medical Supplies to China for B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.