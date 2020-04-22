Iranian Communications Minister Says 1st Military Satellite Launch of Peaceful Nature

The launch of the first military satellite into orbit by Iran is peaceful, Iranian Communications Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the Iranian military Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) placed the country's first military satellite, dubbed Noor (Light), into an orbit located 425 kilometers (624 miles) above the Earth's surface, using the Qassed (Envoy) carrier.

"Iran's space program is peaceful, part of Iran's peaceful program implemented by the government is civilian. The other part - also peaceful - is defense, in which, of course, the armed forces are engaged," Jahromi wrote on Twitter.

Commenting on the launch, Head of the armed forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Salami said earlier in the day that it was increasing the country's defense capacity, noting that the armed forces had ushered in a space era.

The successful launch followed Iran's failure in early February to insert into orbit another satellite. That launch was not military by nature. Tehran also attempted to place several satellites into orbit at a time last January, which triggered a strong backlash among some Western nations believing that Iran's actions had violated the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2231, which was adopted in 2015 to endorse the Iran nuclear deal. The United States, as well as some other nations, sees the resolution as banning Iran from launching rockets.