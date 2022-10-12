UrduPoint.com

Iranian Diplomat Raises Concern Over Militarized Approaches By States In Space, Cyberspace

Daniyal Sohail Published October 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Haidar-Ali Baluji, the First Counselor to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, expressed concern over the militarized and politicized approaches adopted by some countries regarding outer space and cyberspace, noting that both areas should be used only for peaceful purposes.

"I would like to discuss the militarized and politicized approach taken by certain countries regarding outer space and cyberspace. We are steadfast in our principled position that both domains should be utilized exclusively for peaceful purposes, and this can best be achieved by agreeing on legally binding instruments for both," Baluji said in a statement addressing the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

The diplomat recommended avoiding reckless decision-making or introducing unilateral coercive measures that impede the exercise of the inalienable rights of countries to enjoy any related achievements for peaceful purposes in the two areas.

According to Baluji, two unfortunate examples of such irresponsible behavior that exist in space and cyberspace are the United States and the Israeli regime.

Iran was often targeted by cyberattacks, including an October 2021 attack on a gas station network, which Tehran blamed on the US and Israel; a July attack on the country's transport ministry; and technical disruption at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, reported by the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency.

