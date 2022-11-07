MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the launch of the Ghaem-100 satellite carrier demonstrated the authority of Iranian scientists.

"The successful launch of the Ghaem-100 satellite carrier is considered a manifestation of the national authority and capabilities of Iranian young scientists in spite of the sanctions... This will outrage our well-known enemies," Kanaani said on Twitter.

On November 5, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps successfully conducted a test launch of a three-stage suborbital solid fuel satellite carrier Ghaem-100, which is capable of placing satellites weighing up to 80 kilograms (176 Pounds) into orbit 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Earth's surface.

According to Iranian news agency IRNA, the country plans to use Ghaem-100 in the near future to launch the Nahid satellite designed for telecommunications purposes.

On August 9, Russia successfully put the Iranian satellite Khayyam for Earth remote sensing on board the Russian rocket Soyuz-2.1b and the Fregat upper stage from its Baikonur Cosmodrome located in Kazakhstan.