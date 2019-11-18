UrduPoint.com
Iranian Government Pledges To Fix Countrywide Internet Problems Within 2 Days

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Iran will solve all problems related to Internet connection in the country within the next two days at most, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday

TEHRAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Iran will solve all problems related to internet connection in the country within the next two days at most, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent in Tehran, problems with connectivity began in the Iranian capital on Saturday. Websites with Iranian domains take a few attempts to load, while the Google and Yandex search engines, as well as sites with the .com domain, and those run by other countries are unavailable.

"The problem with the Internet in various places will probably be resolved during today and tomorrow," Rabiei said, as quoted in the government's Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity company Netblocks, which monitors Internet freedom, announced that it had almost completely been disconnected in Iran. This became known in the wake of protests and riots in a number of Iranian cities that were triggered the government's decision to increase gasoline prices.

In turn, Iranian news agency ISNA said on Sunday, citing an informed source in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies, that access to the Internet had been restricted by order of the country's Supreme National Security Council.

