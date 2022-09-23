Iranian Information Minister Denies Internet Blocked Throughout Iran - Reports

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour denied on Friday that Internet access had been down around the country since the day before, Tasnim news agency reported

The Iranian agency said it contacted the communications ministry after some Telegram channels, without giving sources, published messages about the Internet being cut off throughout the whole country since last evening, and received the answer that these messages did not correspond to reality.

Previously, reports had circulated on social media and in the unofficial Iranian media claiming the Internet was blocked, while some users said that they had trouble with mobile phone connections.

Iran has been experiencing social unrest over the past week, with police officers being beaten by protesters and 60 ambulances attacked, following the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish woman had been detained three days earlier by the morality police in Tehran, who stated she suffered heart failure, however protesters hold the officers responsible for Amini's death.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has expressed his condolences to Amini's family and instructed the Interior Ministry to carefully investigate the causes of the young woman's death.