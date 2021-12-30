Iranian Satellite Carrier Delivers 3 Research Cargoes to Orbit - Reports

Iranian satellite-carrier rocket Simorgh has successfully delivered three research cargoes to the orbit, national media reported on Thursday, citing Defense Ministry Spokesman Seyed Ahmad Hosseini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Iranian satellite-carrier rocket Simorgh has successfully delivered three research cargoes to the orbit, national media reported on Thursday, citing Defense Ministry Spokesman Seyed Ahmad Hosseini.

Tasnim news agency cited Hosseini as saying that the Simorgh satellite-bearing rocket successfully delivered three research payloads, which for the first time under this mission were launched simultaneously into the orbit at an altitude of about 470 kilometers (292 miles) and speed 7,350 km/s.

Iran embarked on its space technology development in the early 2000s, using the Shahab-4 surface-to-air missile as a base for creating its own satellite launcher. In 2009 Iran completed the construction of the domestic Semnan launching site as further step in realizing its space ambition.

Since 2015, the space program was suspended due to its high costs. Only in 2017 Iran resumed development and launched the Simorgh carrier, which failed to reach intended orbit. The 2019 launch of the Safir rocket with the Dusti satellite was unsuccessful as well. But in 2020, Iran launched its first military satellite Nour-1, which reached a 425-kilometer orbit using a three-stage Qased rocket.

Iran's space program has been a source of concern for the United States and its allies for several years. The US, Germany and France repeatedly condemned Iran for military build-up and undermining the foundations of the nuclear deal.