TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Iran's successful launch of its first military satellite into orbit is increasing the country's defense capacity, the head of the armed forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday, noting that the armed forces ushered in a space era.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian military placed the first military satellite Noor (Light) into an orbit located 425 kilometers (624 miles) above the Earth's surface, using Qassed (Envoy) carrier.

"The successful launch of the satellite improves different aspects of Iran's defense capacity. With god's help, the IRGC went to space today," Hossein Salami said in a statement, released by IRGC's news portal, Sepahnews.