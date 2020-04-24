The launch of a military satellite by Iran does not contradict UN Security Council resolution on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

On Wednesday, the Iranian military said that its first military satellite Noor (Light) had been successfully placed into an orbit located 425 kilometers (624 miles) above the Earth's surface, using Qassed (Envoy) carrier. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doubted the launch's compliance with UN resolutions.

"This is not the first time that a state, which grossly violates international law and UNSC resolution 2231, is trying to deflect international condemnation by accusing Iran of unproven violation of the requirements of the Security Council. We qualify such methods as unscrupulous, they have long discredited themselves, and have proved their full insolvency. This is confirmed by the results of numerous discussions in the UN Security Council on the implementation of resolution 2231," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As you know, neither the resolution itself, nor the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in any way limits Tehran's rights and capabilities in terms of space exploration and development of relevant national programs," she said.

Iran does not develop ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear weapons, Zakharova said.

"The futile attempts of some analysts in Washington to present the case as if Iranian space rockets were capable of carrying nuclear weapons is, of course, a fraud that breaks down once it faces reality. There are no, there were no, and hopefully there will never be nuclear weapons in Iran. Iran � just as what the resolution calls for � does not develop, test or use ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons, unlike the United States, which surprises the world every single day with news about plans to develop their nuclear missile capabilities," she said.

She stressed that over the past few years since the conclusion of the JCPOA, Iran has remained the most audited state by the IAEA, and the agency has not found any nuclear weapons there.