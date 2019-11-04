UrduPoint.com
Iraq Arrests Facebook Users For Posts Backing Anti-Government Protests - Rights Group

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:42 PM

Officials in Iraq's Anbar province have begun arresting supporters of anti-government protests for Facebook posts backing the nationwide movement against corruption, Human Rights Watch reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Officials in Iraq's Anbar province have begun arresting supporters of anti-government protests for Facebook posts backing the nationwide movement against corruption, Human Rights Watch reported on Monday.

"Since October 25, 2019, the authorities throughout Iraq have detained hundreds of protesters at or after demonstrations, but the Anbar arrests stand out in that authorities arrested the men merely for showing their support over social media," Human Rights Watch said in a press release.

In recent days, Anbar authorities have arrested two men for merely posting messages of solidarity on Facebook, questioned a third, and sent a fourth into hiding, the release said.

Eight Anbar residents told Human Rights Watch that Anbar is did not intend to hold protests there, concerned that authorities would not allow them given the recent history of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) taking control over much of the governorate, according to the release.

"Despite years of terrible conflict, many Iraqis have felt free to speak out on political issues," Human Rights Watch middle East Director Sarah Leah Whitson said in the release. "But these cases mark a disturbing change, if you contrast these men's entirely peaceful political statements with the completely inappropriate response by the Anbar authorities."

The Iraqi government-backed forces responded with lethal force against protesters who began demonstrating in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities in early October, killing more than 250 people, according to local reports.

An initial wave of protests died down after just over a week, only to resume last week and into Monday, when at least five demonstrators were killed in the city of Karbala while attempting to storm the Iranian consulate, the Shafaq news outlet reported citing its medical sources.

