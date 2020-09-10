UrduPoint.com
Ireland Asks Facebook To Stop Sending EU User Data To US - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Ireland Asks Facebook to Stop Sending EU User Data to US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Ireland's Data Protection Commission, the lead EU privacy regulator for Facebook, has sent a preliminary order for the tech giant to halt data transfers about the bloc's users to the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The order, which was reportedly sent in late August, came after the bloc's top court struck down a major data transfer agreement with the US in July, citing privacy concerns.

According to the newspaper, Facebook would likely have to reorganize its service to comply with the regulator's demands or even suspend serving the bloc's users, at least for a while. In case of non-compliance, Facebook may be fined up to 4 percent of its annual revenue.

The tech giant has until mid-September to react to Ireland's order.

