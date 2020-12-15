UrduPoint.com
Irish Data Protection Commission Fines Twitter $547,000 For Failure To Report Breach

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Tuesday announced its decision to fine Twitter 450,000 euros ($547,000) for its failure to properly report and document a breach that exposed some private tweets as public

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Tuesday announced its decision to fine Twitter 450,000 Euros ($547,000) for its failure to properly report and document a breach that exposed some private tweets as public.

The decision marks the first penalty for Twitter under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which entered into force in May 2018. Twitter said on January 17, 2019, that it had learned of a privacy issue, which first appeared in 2014 and concerned only Android users.

The company said it fixed the problem on January 14, 2019.

"The DPC's investigation commenced in January, 2019 following receipt of a breach notification from Twitter and the DPC has found that Twitter infringed Article 33(1) and 33(5) of the GDPR in terms of a failure to notify the breach on time to the DPC and a failure to adequately document the breach. The DPC has imposed an administrative fine of ��450,000 on Twitter as an effective, proportionate and dissuasive measure," the watchdog said in a press release.

