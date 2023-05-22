Irish Data Watchdog Orders Meta to Pay Record Fine for Privacy Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced on Monday that it has issued a decision requiring Facebook's parent company Meta (both companies are banned in Russia as extremist organizations) to pay a record fine for breaches of user privacy.

"The Data Protection Commission ... has today announced the conclusion of its inquiry into Meta Platforms Ireland Limited ... examining the basis upon which Meta Ireland transfers personal data from the EU/EEA (European Economic Area) to the US in connection with the delivery of its Facebook service," the commission said in a statement.

The watchdog has ordered the US-based Meta company to pay a record 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) fine for violations related to the transfer of European users' data from the European Union to the United States.

Under the terms of the ruling, Meta must also cease all illicit data transfers within five months, the statement read.

The obligation imposed on Meta sets a new record as the EU's highest data protection fine, surpassing the previous record penalty of 746 million Euros imposed on Amazon in 2021, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

Meta has declared its intention to appeal the ruling, the broadcaster added.

Facebook Inc. was renamed Meta Platforms, Inc. in 2021. Its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, said that the company would focus on developing a metauniverse, where users would abandon second screens and experience being present in virtual reality.