UrduPoint.com

Irish Data Watchdog Orders Meta To Pay Record Fine For Privacy Violations

Daniyal Sohail Published May 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Irish Data Watchdog Orders Meta to Pay Record Fine for Privacy Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced on Monday that it has issued a decision requiring Facebook's parent company Meta (both companies are banned in Russia as extremist organizations) to pay a record fine for breaches of user privacy.

"The Data Protection Commission ... has today announced the conclusion of its inquiry into Meta Platforms Ireland Limited ... examining the basis upon which Meta Ireland transfers personal data from the EU/EEA (European Economic Area) to the US in connection with the delivery of its Facebook service," the commission said in a statement.

The watchdog has ordered the US-based Meta company to pay a record 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) fine for violations related to the transfer of European users' data from the European Union to the United States.

Under the terms of the ruling, Meta must also cease all illicit data transfers within five months, the statement read.

The obligation imposed on Meta sets a new record as the EU's highest data protection fine, surpassing the previous record penalty of 746 million Euros imposed on Amazon in 2021, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

Meta has declared its intention to appeal the ruling, the broadcaster added.

Facebook Inc. was renamed Meta Platforms, Inc. in 2021. Its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, said that the company would focus on developing a metauniverse, where users would abandon second screens and experience being present in virtual reality.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook European Union Company Fine Mark Zuckerberg Ireland United States Euro All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dar assures to take every possible step for provis ..

Dar assures to take every possible step for provision of relief to masses in nex ..

25 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NY ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NYU Abu Dhabi to bolster collabo ..

25 minutes ago
 ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

40 minutes ago
 25 government communication experts participate in ..

25 government communication experts participate in integrated training programme ..

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

55 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.