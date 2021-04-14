Irish watchdog launches inquiry into Facebook data leak

Ireland's data regulator has launched an official inquiry into Facebook after data on 533 million users was leaked on a hacking website, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission said it "today launched an own-volition inquiry" to determine if EU-wide data regulations "have been, and/or are being, infringed by Facebook".