ISNET-SUPARCO To Arrange Free Online Training On Power Subsystem Of Satellite

Daniyal Sohail Published April 16, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) in collaboration with SUPARCO has planned to organize distance training course on "Introduction to Power System of Spacecraft"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) in collaboration with SUPARCO has planned to organize distance training course on "Introduction to Power System of Spacecraft".

According to an official of ISNET, the design of highly efficient and reliable power system for spacecraft has got substantial importance because the failure of power system of satellite would ultimately lead the failure of Space mission which covers high launching and research cost.

The official informed that the free online training course will cover the overall introduction to power system of Spacecraft, Block Diagram of Spacecraft's Power System, Introduction of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) of Spacecraft, Grounding Techniques in Spacecraft, Purpose of fault detection and Isolation recovery, Solar Panel Configurations in Spacecraft, Battery and types of Batteries used in Spacecraft and their characteristics and the methods to measure the State of the charge of battery.

The participants are required to have basic knowledge of Electrical and Electronics. The interested candidates can send their filled registration form to ISNET Secretariat by April 25.

