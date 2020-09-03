UrduPoint.com
Israel, Italy Launch Nano-Satellite To Conduct Remote Medical Experiments - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Israel and Italy launched on Thursday a small satellite, dubbed Dido 3, for the purpose of conducting medical, biological and chemical experiments, media reported.

The satellite, which was developed jointly by Israeli and Italian space agencies, and the Space Pharma company, carries a tiny laboratory to conduct drug resistance tests in space under microgravity conditions.

"Such experiments are usually performed by astronauts, hence the importance of launching. Space Pharma is currently the only commercial company, except for NASA, with a space research laboratory," Israel Space Agency Director General Avi Blasberger said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

The space vehicle, weighing 2.

3 kilograms (5.07 Pounds), is expected to transmit its first signals at around 11:00 Israel time (08:00 GMT), according to the newspaper.

Studies at the remotely-operated satellite are supervised by Israeli and Italian researchers, the news outlet said.

Four experiments are planned and expected to be finished during the two-month period, Space Pharma founder Yossi Yemin said, as cited by Jerusalem Post, adding that the results will arrive at the center in Switzerland and will then be transferred to various institutions.

The satellite was launched by France's Arianespace company with the Vega expendable launch system from the spaceport in French Guiana and reached its destination in space at approximately 4:51 a.m., the news outlet said.

