UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Receives First Images From New Ofek 16 Reconnaissance Satellite - Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 36 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Israel Receives First Images From New Ofek 16 Reconnaissance Satellite - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Israel Aerospace Industries and the country's Ministry of Defense have received the first images from the recently launched Ofek 16 reconnaissance satellite that has entered orbit, Amnon Harari, head of the Space and Satellite Administration of Israel's Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"This is the most significant milestone since the launch of the Ofek 16 satellite. The images we received from the satellite are of excellent quality. We will continue the orderly process of transferring the satellite to operational use, anticipating that over the years, the system will provide great intelligence to the defense establishment," Harari said in a press release.

The satellite was successfully launched on July 6 from the Palmachim spaceport in central Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the launch that the satellite will increase Israel's ability to monitor and react to hostile threats.

The first Israeli Ofek satellite entered orbit in 1988, and the most previous launch took place in 2016.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel July 2016 From

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

20 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

35 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

36 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

50 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

51 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.