Israel To Send Astronaut To International Space Station In 2021 - President

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) An Israeli astronaut will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Monday.

"A day of great national joy and pride. It's not every day that we announce an Israeli astronaut is going to space. Eytan Stibbe will fly with the blue and white flag his uniform, reminding us that the sky is no longer the limit!" the Israeli leader said on Twitter.

According to the announcement made by Rivlin in the presidential palace, Stibbe will depart in the year-end and spend 200 hours at the ISS, during which he will conduct a series of experiments with the use of Israeli technology.

The Israeli astronaut is soon to begin preparing for the mission. Three months before the scheduled flight, he will undergo intensive training in the United States, Germany and Russia.

The space shuttle will take Stibbe to the ISS from the southeastern US state of Florida.

More Stories From Technology

