Israel To Use Anti-Terror Tech In Fight Against Coronavirus - Netanyahu

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Israel to Use Anti-Terror Tech in Fight Against Coronavirus - Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Israeli will use counter-terrorism technology to detect coronavirus patients and those who skip mandatory quarantine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday.

All foreigners entering the country are required to self-isolate for 14 days. All schools, restaurants, cafes, gyms and most of businesses have been shut.

"We will track patients, including with the help of digital technology that we have been using in the battle against terrorism," Netanyahu said in a televised address.

He said the government had tasked the Justice Ministry with preparing a legal framework that would allow the use of such technology, after the country reported 50 new cases overnight, taking the total to 193.

