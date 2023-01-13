UrduPoint.com

Israel Transferring Missile, Drone Alert Technologies To Ukraine - Ukrainian Ambassador

Daniyal Sohail Published January 13, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Israel Transferring Missile, Drone Alert Technologies to Ukraine - Ukrainian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said on Friday that there is an agreement between Israel and Kiev on the transfer of missile and drone alert technologies.

The agreement was reportedly reached during a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and then Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in October 2022. At that time, the parties negotiated the provision of military assistance related to air and missile defense system technologies.

"Work on transfer of Israeli technologies related to intelligent missile and drone warning continues. This technology is being officially transferred by the Israeli side.

I think we will receive it completely in a little while," Korniychuk was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in mid-October that Israel could no longer supply military hardware to Ukraine due to "operational reasons." At the same time, he promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and would provide relief aid.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev.

