ISS Air Leaking Crack Is 1.5 Times Longer Than It Was Believed Previously - Cosmonaut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The air leaking crack in Russia's Zvezda module at the International Space Station (ISS) is 1.5 times longer than it was believed previously, as its length reaches up to 4.5 centimeters (1.77 inches), according to the ISS crew's talks with the Moscow-based Mission Control Center, broadcast by NASA.

"Yes, I did it [took a photo of the crack and measured it]. Its length amounts to around 4.5 [centimeters] or even less," Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov told an expert from the Mission Control Center.

The expert noted that Ryzhikov previously said the crack was 2.7-centimeter long. The cosmonaut explained the difference by "visibility conditions."

On Thursday, the Mission Control Center instructed Ryzhikov to take a photograph of the crack after the 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles) increase in the ISS orbital altitude, to know the impact. The orbital altitude increase is meant to prepare for the arrival of a Soyuz spacecraft.