UrduPoint.com

ISS Altitude Raised By 0.7 Miles Ahead Of New Mission Arrival - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published August 25, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ISS Altitude Raised by 0.7 Miles Ahead of New Mission Arrival - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) has been adjusted by 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles) to a higher altitude ahead of the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 spaceship and the departure of Soyuz MS-21, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"On August 25 at 05:20 a. m. Moscow time (02:20 GMT), the engines of the Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft were switched on to adjust the ISS orbit. According to preliminary data, the station's average orbital altitude increased by 1.2 km and was 416.77 km above the earth's surface after the correction maneuver," Roscosmos said.

The boost was necessary to create ballistic conditions before the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship with a new rotating mission to the station and the landing of the returning crew aboard the Soyuz MS-21, Roscosmos said.

The launch of Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is scheduled for September 21. It will carry Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio to the ISS. The departing mission is scheduled to land in Kazakhstan on September 29. It will bring back to earth Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress Korsakov Kazakhstan August September

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

16 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

18 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

22 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.