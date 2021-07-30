ISS Could Make Over 45 Degree Turn After Nauka Module Incident - NASA Flight Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) could make a more than 45 degree turn following the unscheduled activation of Russia's Nauka module engines, these were only preliminary calculations, 86th NASA Flight Director Zebulon Scoville said on Friday.

"Was force fight between MLM [multipurpose laboratory module] and ISS SM [service module] thrusters. Based upon moment arm, the ISS brought a knife to a gun fight. Reports of ISS only being 45 degrees out were premature. That was first call from ADCO [attitude determination and control officer]. We proceeded to do headstands and cartwheels. Olympic judges would be proud," Scoville wrote on Twitter.