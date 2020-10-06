UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISS Crew Analyzes Dust Movement To Locate Air Leak In Russian Module

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:48 PM

ISS Crew Analyzes Dust Movement to Locate Air Leak in Russian Module

The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has located moving dust, which could indicate the point of an air leak that they have been searching for in the Russian Zvezda module, Anatoly Ivanishin, a Russian cosmonaut, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has located moving dust, which could indicate the point of an air leak that they have been searching for in the Russian Zvezda module, Anatoly Ivanishin, a Russian cosmonaut, said on Tuesday.

On Sunday night, Russian cosmonauts Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner placed GoPro cameras in the Zvezda module to find the site of air leakage by analyzing the movement of thin strips made of confetti and plastic.

"Together, we have reviewed the images from GoPro cameras. There is an interesting situation. These images show dust particles flying from left to right, and both of them move toward an area that is located on the starboard side," Ivanishin said, as broadcast by NASA.

In response, an employee of the control mission center of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos promised the cosmonauts that the center would review the GoPro images.

A small air leak was detected in September 2019, and by August 2020, the leakage rate had increased five-fold from 270 grams to 1.4 kilograms (9.5 ounces to 3 Pounds) of air per day. The leak does not pose a risk to the crew.

The current ISS crew includes Ivanishin, Vagner and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy.

Related Topics

Russia SITE August September Sunday 2019 2020 From Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Comedy Festival begins on 21st October

34 minutes ago

30 shopkeepers booked, Rs 4 lac fine imposed on pr ..

1 minute ago

Putin Orders Creation of Children's Protection Fun ..

1 minute ago

Govt introduces legislation for well-being of seni ..

1 minute ago

AJK Govt. committed to ensure State-friendly due p ..

5 minutes ago

Usman Dar reviews pace of work on development proj ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.