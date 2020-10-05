UrduPoint.com
ISS Crew Fails To Resolve Air Leak Issue In Russia's Zvezda Module With Adhesive Tape

Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISS Crew Fails to Resolve Air Leak Issue in Russia's Zvezda Module With Adhesive Tape

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has failed to fix the air leak in the Russian Zvezda module by using adhesive tape, and the pressure in the faulty compartment is continuing to decline, according to conversations between the ISS crew and Earth, broadcast by NASA.

On Sunday, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner taped the rubber seals in the compartment with adhesive tape. However, on Monday, the pressure continued to decline by about 9 mm of mercury column per hour.

A small air leak was detected in September 2019, and by August 2020, the leakage rate had increased five-fold from 270 grams to 1.

4 kilograms per day. However, the leak does not pose a risk to the crew.

Several tests in which the crew members isolated themselves in parts of the station helped zero in on the area of the leak late last month. Late last week, the flight director on the Russian side, Vladimir Soloviev, said that the leak was "crazy small," which makes resolving the issue that much more challenging.

According to instructions sent from the Moscow Mission Control Center, the current expedition on the ISS has been tasked with fixing the air leak in the Zvezda module before the arrival of the next crew at a later date. in mid-October.

