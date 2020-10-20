UrduPoint.com
ISS Crew Fix Toilet In Russian Segment - NASA Broadcast

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:10 AM

ISS Crew Fix Toilet in Russian Segment - NASA Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) have fixed the toilet in Russia's Zvezda module, according to talks between the crew and the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin earlier reported to the Mission Control Center in the Moscow Region that the "poor-quality preservative" light was on in the toilet.

It has been suggested that this was due to the presence of an air bubble in the system.

After the repair and restoration work, Ivanishin informed the center specialist that the light was no longer on.

"We see that everything is normal with the Waste Collection System," the specialist replied.

More Stories From Technology

