ISS Crew Isolating in Russian Module for 3 Days During Search of Oxygen Leak - Roscosmos

The crew of the International Space Station is isolating in the Russia module Zvezda for the three days while the search for a source of an oxygen leak continues, the Russian space agency told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station is isolating in the Russia module Zvezda for the three days while the search for a source of an oxygen leak continues, the Russian space agency told Sputnik on Thursday.

A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that there was a small leak at the station but no danger to the crew.

"According to the chief control of the Russia section of the ISS, the station crew will move to module Zvezda on Friday to control the pressure in the modules of the US sector," Roscosmos said.

The decision was made jointly with the United States. The crew will carry out regular tasks during the three days it will spend in the Russian section. Roscosmos confirmed that the crew was not in any danger.