ISS Crew Not in Danger After Coolant Leak Discovered on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) is not in danger after a coolant leak was discovered on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station, NASA said in a statement.

"Tonight's spacewalk with cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin is cancelled as mission controllers evaluate the impact of a coolant leak seen on the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship.

The space station is in good condition and the Expedition 68 crew is safe," NASA said on its Twitter page for updates from the ISS.