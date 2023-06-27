Open Menu

ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo For Return To Earth This Week - NASA

Daniyal Sohail Published June 27, 2023 | 11:34 PM

ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Return to Earth This Week - NASA

Cosmonauts and astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are readying the unmanned SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for its return flight to Earth later this week, NASA said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Cosmonauts and astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are readying the unmanned SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for its return flight to Earth later this week, NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A US cargo craft is being packed and readied for its undocking from the International Space Station and its retrieval on Earth at the end of the week," the statement said.

NASA Flight Engineers Frank Rubio, Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, along with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Flight Engineer Sultan Alyenadi, worked throughout Tuesday continuing to load Dragon with some of the 3,600 pounds of cargo that will return to Earth, the statement said.

"The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is nearing the end of its stay at the orbital lab and is scheduled to undock at 12:05 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday," the statement said.

Dragon is scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida at about 2:30a.m. EDT on Friday for retrieval, the statement added.

The spacecraft arrived at the ISS on June 6 carrying more than 7,000 pounds of new science experiments, crew supplies, and lab hardware, according to the statement.

Related Topics

UAE Bowen Florida United Arab Emirates SpaceX June From

Recent Stories

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

21 seconds ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

22 seconds ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

2 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

2 minutes ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

3 minutes ago
WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

3 minutes ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

20 minutes ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

16 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

16 minutes ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

16 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group ..

US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin in US for Pros ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology