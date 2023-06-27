ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Return to Earth This Week - NASA

Cosmonauts and astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are readying the unmanned SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for its return flight to Earth later this week, NASA said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Cosmonauts and astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are readying the unmanned SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for its return flight to Earth later this week, NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A US cargo craft is being packed and readied for its undocking from the International Space Station and its retrieval on Earth at the end of the week," the statement said.

NASA Flight Engineers Frank Rubio, Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, along with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Flight Engineer Sultan Alyenadi, worked throughout Tuesday continuing to load Dragon with some of the 3,600 pounds of cargo that will return to Earth, the statement said.

"The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is nearing the end of its stay at the orbital lab and is scheduled to undock at 12:05 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday," the statement said.

Dragon is scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida at about 2:30a.m. EDT on Friday for retrieval, the statement added.

The spacecraft arrived at the ISS on June 6 carrying more than 7,000 pounds of new science experiments, crew supplies, and lab hardware, according to the statement.