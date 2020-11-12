ISS Crew to Assess Impact of Altitude Correction on Air Leaking Crack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will photograph an air leaking crack in Russia's Zvezda module after the planned correction of the station's orbit later on Thursday, according to the crew's communication with Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier, Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik that the ISS orbital altitude will be increased by 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles) on Thursday using the engines of Russia's Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of a Soyuz spacecraft this upcoming spring. The correction is slated for 19:50 GMT.

According to the NASA broadcast, the Moscow-based Mission Control Center instructed Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov to take a photograph of the crack after the altitude correction to know the impact.

Prior to that, US astronaut Kathleen Rubins installed wireless sensors on the "leaking" intermediate compartment of the Zvezda module to measure the loads that it experiences during an ISS orbit correction.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019, but increased in intensity only in August of this year. Russian cosmonauts have since established the source of the leak and sealed it. According to Roscosmos, the air leak poses no threat to the crew.