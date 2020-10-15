UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISS Crew To Fix Russian Oxygen Supply System On Thursday, Facing No Danger - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 50 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:19 PM

ISS Crew to Fix Russian Oxygen Supply System on Thursday, Facing No Danger - Roscosmos

The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will fix the Russian oxygen supply system on Thursday, its malfunction is not dangerous for the people on board, a representative of Roscosmos told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will fix the Russian oxygen supply system on Thursday, its malfunction is not dangerous for the people on board, a representative of Roscosmos told Sputnik.

The system glitched late on Wednesday.

"Today, the crew of the ISS-63 mission will do the repairs in the module and turn the system back on under the guidance of the flight control team. The similar system at the US segment is working as usual, the crew and the ISS are not in any danger," the representative of the Russian space agency said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Gujranwala administration allows PDM to hold its p ..

20 minutes ago

Polish Health Ministry Reports Second Consecutive ..

43 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks end sharply down

45 seconds ago

Supporters of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Call for Parli ..

46 seconds ago

Kiwi deputy PM brings virus hoax advocate down to ..

48 seconds ago

Search Underway in French Health Minister's House ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.