ISS Crew to Fix Russian Oxygen Supply System on Thursday, Facing No Danger - Roscosmos

The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will fix the Russian oxygen supply system on Thursday, its malfunction is not dangerous for the people on board, a representative of Roscosmos told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will fix the Russian oxygen supply system on Thursday, its malfunction is not dangerous for the people on board, a representative of Roscosmos told Sputnik.

The system glitched late on Wednesday.

"Today, the crew of the ISS-63 mission will do the repairs in the module and turn the system back on under the guidance of the flight control team. The similar system at the US segment is working as usual, the crew and the ISS are not in any danger," the representative of the Russian space agency said.